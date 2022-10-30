Cowen Cuts FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target to $9.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FIGS from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.57.

FIGS stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.64. FIGS has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $43.48.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. FIGS’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FIGS news, Director Michael J. Soenen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,263. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in FIGS by 621.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,450,000 after buying an additional 1,258,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in FIGS by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after buying an additional 1,146,907 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in FIGS by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after buying an additional 1,094,393 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in FIGS by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,213,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,934,000 after buying an additional 929,850 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in FIGS by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 750,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

