Cowen Cuts FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target to $9.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FIGS from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.57.
FIGS Stock Up 0.7 %
FIGS stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.64. FIGS has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $43.48.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other FIGS news, Director Michael J. Soenen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,263. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in FIGS by 621.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,450,000 after buying an additional 1,258,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in FIGS by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after buying an additional 1,146,907 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in FIGS by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after buying an additional 1,094,393 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in FIGS by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,213,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,934,000 after buying an additional 929,850 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in FIGS by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 750,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
About FIGS
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
Further Reading
