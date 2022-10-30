Cowen Increases Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $90.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.00.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Stock Performance

CALX stock opened at $73.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.99 and a beta of 1.69. Calix has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.25 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 6.12%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,740,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,740,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,850. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Calix by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 639,780 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Calix by 414.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 508,644 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Calix by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 885,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 493,245 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.