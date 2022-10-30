Credit Suisse Group Cuts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $240.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $240.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.52.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $223.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.18. The stock has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 31.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

