Credit Suisse Group Cuts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $80.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THC. Stephens decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE:THC opened at $44.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.37. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,542.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 11.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 10.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.