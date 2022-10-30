Credit Suisse Group Trims Linde (NYSE:LIN) Target Price to $360.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $360.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on LIN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $349.11.

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $301.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.15. Linde has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.6% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Linde by 113.9% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

