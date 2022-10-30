Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Update

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the September 30th total of 80,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 57.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 110.5% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 92,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 48,729 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 93.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 790.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 52,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCAP traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 94,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.63 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 43.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 108.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.