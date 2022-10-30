Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in October

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 1,512,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,785,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Cresco Labs Stock Down 0.6 %

CRLBF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 298,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,607. The firm has a market cap of $823.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $218.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.43 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cresco Labs will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cresco Labs Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRLBF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cresco Labs from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Cresco Labs from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cresco Labs from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cresco Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

(Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.