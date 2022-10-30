Critical Contrast: Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) versus Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Byline Bancorp and Luther Burbank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Luther Burbank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.02%. Luther Burbank has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.39%. Given Luther Burbank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Luther Burbank is more favorable than Byline Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp 26.03% 11.92% 1.39% Luther Burbank 37.18% 13.43% 1.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Luther Burbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Luther Burbank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp $323.18 million 2.72 $92.79 million $2.18 10.74 Luther Burbank $229.80 million 2.77 $87.75 million $1.75 7.12

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Luther Burbank. Luther Burbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Byline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Byline Bancorp pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Luther Burbank pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Byline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Luther Burbank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.8% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Byline Bancorp beats Luther Burbank on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits. The company also provides term loans, revolving lines of credit, and construction financing services; senior secured financing solutions to private equity backed lower middle market companies; small business administration and united states department of agriculture loans; and treasury management products and services. In addition, it offers financing solutions for equipment vendors and their end users; and investment, trust, and wealth management services that include fiduciary and executor services, financial planning solutions, investment advisory services, and private banking services for foundations and endowments, and high net worth individuals. It operates through 43 branch locations in the Chicago metropolitan area and one branch in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor-owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, online and mobile banking, and real estate investment services; and issues trust preferred securities. As of December 31, 2021, it operated ten full service branches in California located in Sonoma, Marin, Santa Clara, and Los Angeles Counties; one full service branch in Washington located in King County; six loan production offices located throughout California; and a loan production office in Clackamas County, Oregon. Luther Burbank Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

