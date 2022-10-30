Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 8,680,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 273,766 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,257,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 246,000 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 944,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 56,062 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cronos Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRON shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

Shares of Cronos Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.16 and a current ratio of 26.18. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 115.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

