Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $4.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.50. 2,973,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,952. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.67. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

