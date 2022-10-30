Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.31-$7.41 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown Castle also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.58-$7.68 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Crown Castle stock opened at $132.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.06%.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 391.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,544,000 after acquiring an additional 343,195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 17.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,628,000 after acquiring an additional 340,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,573,000 after acquiring an additional 136,305 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 327.1% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 145,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 111,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 14.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 503,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,924,000 after buying an additional 63,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

