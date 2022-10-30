Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.08

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.08 and traded as low as $4.95. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 12,835 shares changing hands.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Cryo-Cell International in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $42.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 1.47% of Cryo-Cell International worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.
Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.
