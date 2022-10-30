Crypterium One Day Volume Hits $671,974.00 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last week, Crypterium has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Crypterium token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a total market cap of $8.39 million and approximately $671,974.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,509.72 or 0.31469900 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012291 BTC.

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,958,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,960,689 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars.

