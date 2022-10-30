CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSP from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 5,359 shares of CSP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $44,479.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 513,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $44,479.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 513,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,264,863.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,808.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 532,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,613.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,574 shares of company stock valued at $151,769 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CSP during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CSP by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CSP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI remained flat at $7.51 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.38. CSP has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $9.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.32.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. CSP’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

