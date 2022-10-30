CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. CSX comprises about 1.8% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 645,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after buying an additional 357,299 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.31.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,182,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,959,414. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

