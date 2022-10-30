CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

CTIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $4.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, CFO David Kirske sold 139,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $846,038.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $44,128,663.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,414.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 139,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $846,038.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,615,599 shares of company stock worth $46,670,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $72,000.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

