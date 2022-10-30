Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Short Interest Update

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cullman Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CULL traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.29 million, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. Cullman Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $12.97.

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 15.38%.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities.

