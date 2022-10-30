Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $429,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,765,000 after buying an additional 71,537 shares in the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% during the second quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,059,000 after buying an additional 1,184,298 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,195,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,171,000 after buying an additional 804,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% during the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,805,000 after buying an additional 967,924 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.32.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

