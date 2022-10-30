Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $617,000 Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 11.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 1.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 3.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Landstar System to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.09.

LSTR stock opened at $152.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

