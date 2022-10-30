Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $709,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VTEB opened at $47.63 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73.

