Curbstone Financial Management Corp Reduces Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 36.8% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 377,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after buying an additional 101,414 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 0.9 %

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.44. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.