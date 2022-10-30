Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CUBI stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.81. The company had a trading volume of 329,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Customers Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 15.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $683,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $497,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.