CVS Group plc (CVSG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7 on December 2nd

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CVSG opened at GBX 1,889 ($22.83) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,247.22. CVS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,512 ($18.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,570 ($31.05). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,746.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,716.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.84.

In other CVS Group news, insider Deborah Kemp purchased 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,702 ($20.57) per share, with a total value of £24,747.08 ($29,902.22). In other CVS Group news, insider Richard A. Connell purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £560 ($676.66). Also, insider Deborah Kemp bought 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,702 ($20.57) per share, for a total transaction of £24,747.08 ($29,902.22). Insiders have acquired 5,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,708 in the last three months.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 ($28.64) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

