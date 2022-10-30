CyberDragon Gold 1-Day Volume Tops $660,077.00 (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $660,077.00 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberDragon Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,473.41 or 0.31415441 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012270 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberDragon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberDragon Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.