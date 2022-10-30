DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Short Interest Up 20.2% in October

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 917.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 327.5% during the 1st quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 326,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.80 during trading on Friday. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

About DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

