Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Short Interest Update

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Datatec Stock Performance

Shares of DTTLY stock remained flat at $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. Datatec has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23.

Datatec Company Profile

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate and Management Consulting. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data center solutions, channel support services, and financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.

