Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $410.00 at Robert W. Baird

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.36.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 4.1 %

DECK stock opened at $345.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $448.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.16.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,725 shares of company stock worth $2,237,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after acquiring an additional 824,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,827,000 after acquiring an additional 136,976 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.