DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0735 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $3.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0735 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00133645 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00245277 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00065101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00018957 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000352 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000193 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,747,604 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

