Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Short Interest Update

Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,400 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 327,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Delic Price Performance
Shares of DELCF remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,143. Delic has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Delic
