Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Short Interest Update

Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,400 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 327,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of DELCF remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,143. Delic has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Delic Holdings Corp. provides various medicines and treatments in the United States and Canada. It operates The Delic, a creative platform that creates and hosts public discourse about psychedelic culture; Meet Delic, which organizes event to promote topics, such as safety and harm reduction, Hollywood, mental health and psychedelics, the power of integration, human performance, medicine, and other topics; Reality Sandwich, a public online education platform with approximately 10,000 pieces of content, including psychedelic guides, news, and culture; and Delic Radio, a podcast that discusses topics related to the psychedelic space with experts comprising discussions relating to news, science, culture, medicine, current affairs, and policy.

