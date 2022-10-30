Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.25 EPS.

DAL stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.67. 7,315,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,062,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.18 and a beta of 1.17. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,079,000 after purchasing an additional 437,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 28.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,612,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,714,000 after purchasing an additional 353,987 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,047,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 175.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 222,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 141,628 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

