Dent Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, Dent has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $89.57 million and $9.47 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dent Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

