Dero (DERO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $213,726.00

Dero (DERO) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $59.22 million and approximately $213,726.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $4.56 or 0.00021996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,736.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00021671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00268808 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00120650 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.41 or 0.00715693 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.53 or 0.00566773 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00232456 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,984,535 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

