Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €52.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($53.06) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BC8 has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.96) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.50 ($41.33) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Bechtle Price Performance

ETR:BC8 opened at €36.07 ($36.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €37.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €32.57 ($33.23) and a 1-year high of €69.56 ($70.98).

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

