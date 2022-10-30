Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Target Price to $220.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $244.90.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $229.14 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.21. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.