Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 16,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:DFFN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.53. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $24.50.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.29). Sell-side analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.25% of the company’s stock.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.