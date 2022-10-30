Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Short Interest Up 9.5% in October

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Digi International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DGII stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $39.77. 271,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,508. Digi International has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Digi International

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Digi International to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Digi International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 127.3% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 227,598 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Digi International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Digi International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 1,268.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 59,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Further Reading

