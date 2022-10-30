Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Short Interest Up 9.5% in October

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGIIGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of DGII stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $39.77. 271,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,508. Digi International has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGIIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Digi International to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Digi International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 127.3% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 227,598 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Digi International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Digi International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 1,268.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 59,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

