DigiByte (DGB) Price Reaches $0.0092 on Top Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $144.87 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,663.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000562 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00021698 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00268691 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00119727 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.98 or 0.00711280 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.64 or 0.00564488 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000745 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004819 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00231344 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,760,828,161 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
