Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Up 25.0% in October

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Digital Brands Group Stock Performance

Digital Brands Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 44,034,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,155,072. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Digital Brands Group has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.08.

Digital Brands Group shares are set to reverse split on Friday, November 4th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group ( NASDAQ:DBGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Digital Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Digital Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Norwest Venture Partners XII LP lifted its holdings in Digital Brands Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 132,830 shares in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

