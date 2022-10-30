Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.70-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion. Digital Realty Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.80 to $6.90 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.39. 1,782,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,604. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.76.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.07.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after acquiring an additional 610,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,664,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,825,000 after acquiring an additional 64,904 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,553,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,113,000 after acquiring an additional 166,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,638,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,771,000 after acquiring an additional 388,827 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,532,000 after acquiring an additional 197,039 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

