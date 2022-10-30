Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.80 to $6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion to $4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion. Digital Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.70-$6.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.07.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE DLR traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,604. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $60,645,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,638,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,771,000 after purchasing an additional 388,827 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 825,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,039,000 after purchasing an additional 304,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,532,000 after purchasing an additional 197,039 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

