Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 266 ($3.21) price target on the stock.

DLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.90) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 292 ($3.53) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 271.63 ($3.28).

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

DLG stock opened at GBX 201.60 ($2.44) on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 171.70 ($2.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 313.70 ($3.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. The firm has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,008.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 200.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 225.25.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Direct Line Insurance Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 7.60 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.50%.

In other news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,462 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.51), for a total value of £100,800.96 ($121,799.13).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

