DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Down 38.1% in October

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the September 30th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 203.0 days.
DKSH Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DKSHF traded down $13.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.65. The company had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 533. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.48. DKSH has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $86.06.
DKSH Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DKSH (DKSHF)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.