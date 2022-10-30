DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Down 38.1% in October

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the September 30th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 203.0 days.

DKSH Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKSHF traded down $13.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.65. The company had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 533. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.48. DKSH has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $86.06.

DKSH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

