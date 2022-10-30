DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Down 12.8% in October

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DLH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get DLH alerts:

Institutional Trading of DLH

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 29.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 92,020 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 21.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 21.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 364.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 79,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

DLH Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. DLH has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $21.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.43.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. DLH had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $66.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DLH will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DLH

(Get Rating)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.