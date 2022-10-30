Dogecoin Trading 100% Higher This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $15.85 billion and approximately $12.44 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 100% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00021666 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00269770 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001241 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003764 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00019499 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.