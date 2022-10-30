Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,900 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the September 30th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 113.8 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DPZUF remained flat at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.61. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $100.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises to a “sell” rating and set a $59.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

