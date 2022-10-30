Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Short Interest Update

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $852,282.99. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 69,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,768.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $852,282.99. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 69,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,768.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $3,131,755.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,299.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance
Shares of DFIN stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. 122,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,706. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.90 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.18% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
Featured Stories
