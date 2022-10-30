Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Short Interest Update

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $852,282.99. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 69,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,768.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $852,282.99. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 69,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,768.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $3,131,755.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,299.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 98.8% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 104,841 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 316.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFIN stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. 122,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,706. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.90 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.18% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Stories

