Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 7,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DEI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE DEI traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,500. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 345,950 shares of company stock worth $7,257,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after buying an additional 1,095,717 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 340.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,445,000 after buying an additional 924,195 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after buying an additional 759,320 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 53.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,920,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 672,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 30.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,885,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,576,000 after purchasing an additional 666,602 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.