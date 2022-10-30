Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TAKOF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,636. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.81.
Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile
