DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Price Target Cut to 1,349.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,460.00 to 1,349.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,735.00 to 1,765.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,430.00 to 1,265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of DSV A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,419.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. DSV A/S has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $122.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.36.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

