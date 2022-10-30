DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DTE Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.90-6.10 EPS.

DTE Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of DTE traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.64. 1,584,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average of $126.54.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.00.

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

